DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, whether it looks pretty or not, winning is winning so, shoutout to the Dallas Cowboys for the not-so-pretty win against the NY Giants on Thanksgiving Day and to a couple of Texans for some pretty wins from a popular lottery game.

The Texas Lottery reports two $20,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in the great state of Texas after they matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball. Those numbers were 29, 31, 46, 54, and 67 with the Mega Ball 18.

Those two winning tickets would’ve originally only won $10,000 but those players chose the Megaplier option to double their winnings. In total, there were over 19,000 players who won at least $2 throughout the Lone Star State.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Nov. 29 with a jackpot of $305 million which has a cash value of $158.2 million.