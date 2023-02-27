DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone is focused on the $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in North Texas, there were still some serious winning tickets sold throughout the state from the same drawing.

The Texas Lottery reports two $150,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in Texas from Feb. 25’s drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers from this drawing were 11, 24, 58, 66, and 67 with the Powerball 26. In total, there were nearly 43,000 winning tickets sold in Texas that won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, Feb. 27 with a jackpot of $131 million which has a cash value of $66.9 million.