DALLAS (KDAF) – Alright Texas, a question for you: Would you rather win several-thousand dollars from playing the lottery or have the Dallas Cowboys back in the Super Bowl? Unfortunately, we have a reality check for you.

The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing were sold throughout Texas. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball.

Initially, the tickets would’ve only won $50,000 but the players chose the Power Play option to double their winnings. The winning numbers for the Feb. 1 drawing were 31, 43, 58, 59, and 66 with the Powerball 9.

The next drawing is set for Feb. 4 with a jackpot of $700 million which has a cash value of $375.7 million. Good luck!