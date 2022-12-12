DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend.

The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in the state, but no one in the country won the jackpot and no players in Texas won the secondary prize of $1 million from the December 10 drawing.

Those two tickets matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the big win. One other ticket did this as well but didn’t choose the Power Play option to double their winnings, so that ticket won $50,000 instead of $100K like the two that chose that option.

The winning numbers were 9, 23, 47, 49, and 68 with the Powerball 19. The next Powerball drawing is set for Dec. 12 with a jackpot of $124 million which has a cash value of $66.9 million.