DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl and while that means the Dallas Cowboys didn’t (obviously) there still was some winning to be had over the Texas weekend.

The Texas Lottery reports two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold throughout the state from February 10’s drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to take home the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were 20, 29, 30, 52, and 58 with the Mega Ball 19. In total, there were over 37,000 winners throughout Texas that won at least $2.

The next drawing is set for Feb. 14 with a jackpot of $67 million which has a cash value of $35.1 million.