DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s almost that time for the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament and winning will be top of mind for college basketball fans across the country and especially in Texas; the winning spirit is hot with some lottery wins to keep the good vibes going.

The Texas Lottery reports two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold throughout Texas from the Tuesday night drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball to notch the third-tier prizes.

The winning numbers from the March 21 drawing were 1, 21, 25, 27, and 40 with the Mega Ball 11. In total there were over 60,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for March 25 with a jackpot of $302 million which has a cash value of $159.8 million.