DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Mavericks will win again eventually, right? Meanwhile, Texas is winning outside of sports in the lottery world to start the month of March.

The Texas Lottery reports two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold throughout the state from Tuesday night’s drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to notch the third-tier prizes.

The winning numbers from the Feb. 28 drawing were 14, 16, 40, 52, and 59 with the Mega Ball 13. In total, there were nearly 50,000 winners throughout Texas that won at least $2.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for March 3 with a jackpot of $167 million which has a cash value of $84.5 million.