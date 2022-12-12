DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is upon us and it’s in full throttle, if you haven’t gotten presents yet, you need to get on that pretty quick and if you’ve recently won some cash from the Texas Lottery, you’ve got some extra to help you out.

The Texas Lottery reports two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold somewhere in the Lone Star State from the December 9 drawing. No one in the country won the $379 million jackpot and no players in Texas won a secondary prize of $1 million.

These tickets were able to notch the third-tier prize by matching four of the five winning numbers with the Mega Ball. Those winning numbers were 8, 19, 53, 61, and 69 with the Mega Ball 19.

In total, there were over 63,000 winners throughout the state of Texas from this drawing who won at least $2 and as much as $10,000. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Dec. 13 with a jackpot of $400 million which has a cash value of $216.2 million.