DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure was a wonderful holiday weekend, especially since the Dallas Cowboys won a nailbiter against their rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, but they weren’t the only ones winning.

The Texas Lottery reports a $150,000 winning third-tier prize Powerball ticket was sold somewhere in Texas while the $201 million jackpot rolls on. The ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball for the December 26 drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 17, 41, 47, 60, and 61 with the Powerball 17. This player was able to triple their winnings from the original $50,000 prize by choosing the Power Play option.

The next drawing is set for Dec. 28 with a jackpot of $215 million which has a cash value of $112.3 million. There were also no secondary prize-winning tickets sold in Texas.