DALLAS (KDAF) — The time has come, the Sweet 16 of March Madness is about to go down, and winning is of the utmost importance and that reigns true with the world of playing the lottery, especially in Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold somewhere in Texas from Wednesday night’s drawing. The ticket was able to notch the top third-tier prize by matching four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball and choosing the Power Play option.

The winning numbers from the March 22 drawing were 27, 28, 37, 50, and 57 with the Powerball 5. In total, there were over 25,000 winners that won at least $4 and as much as $100K.

The next Powerball drawing is set for March 25 with a jackpot of $112 million which has a cash value of $60.3 million.