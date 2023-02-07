DALLAS (KDAF) — While love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, lottery players all over the country were wishing for luck to be on their side, and for a player in Washington state it was working overtime. That doesn’t mean luck wasn’t sprinkled for Texas though.

While the Powerball jackpot was won outside of Texas, there was some serious winning taking place as a Houston player won a secondary prize of $2 million, and other players in the Lone Star State won some third-tier prizes.

The Texas Lottery reports that there were one $100,000 and four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold throughout the state. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball; the $100K winner chose the Power Play option to double their winnings.

The winning numbers from the Feb. 6 drawing were 5, 11, 22, 23, and 69 with the Powerball 7. In total, there were over 100,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4 and as much as $2M.