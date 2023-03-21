DALLAS (KDAF) — The madness is continuing as March moves on the winning isn’t just happening on the basketball court but also in the pockets of some lottery players in Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in Texas over the weekend. This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to notch the third-tier prize win.

The winning numbers from the March 17 drawing were 26, 28, 29, 39, and 49 with the Mega Ball 25. In total, there were nearly 55,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2 and as much as $10K.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for March 21 with a jackpot of $272 million which has a cash value of $146.5 million.