DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, the winning tradition for Texas was strong over the Halloween weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs and Dallas Cowboys continue their strong seasons with wins, and everyone’s eyes were on the Powerball jackpot, but again, it rolled on but not without some winnings going to a Texas resident.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold just outside of Houston, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Humble! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball to net the seven-figure win. The winning numbers for the Oct. 29 drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57 with the Powerball 23. There were also 6 winners in Texas who won a smaller prize of $150,000.

The big winning ticket was sold at Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway in the city of Humble; it was a Quick Pick. The next drawing is set for Monday, October 31 which has a jackpot of $1 billion with a cash value of $497.3 million.