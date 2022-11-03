DALLAS (KDAF) — What a time to be alive, the Houston Astros throw a no-hitter in the World Series and the Powerball jackpot has rolled on again, this time to $1.5 billion, but not before a Texan got their hands on some serious cash from a secondary prize.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning ticket from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Central Texas just outside of Austin, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #RoundRock! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball to notch the seven-figure win. The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60, with the Powerball 23. There were also seven $100,000 winning tickets from this drawing.

It was sold at Jaja Accessories on Round Rock Avenue in the city of Round Rock, the ticket was not a Quick Pick.