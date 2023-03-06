DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time to come into a large sum of money, especially when it comes to playing the lottery.

If you were playing down in South Texas, now’s your time.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in South Texas, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #SanAntonio! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers without the Powerball to notch the secondary prize win. The winning numbers from the March 4 drawing were 10, 16, 18, 40, and 66 with the Powerball 16.

Here’s where it was sold:

Circle K at 3411 Thousand Oaks in the city of San Antonio; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.