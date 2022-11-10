DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Longhorns have a big game ahead of them this weekend against the highly-ranked TCU Horned Frogs, so, will Central Texas be able to celebrate a big win? They’ll have plenty of practice after a huge lottery victory, sadly though, the over $2 billion jackpot is no more.

While it wasn’t a jackpot prize of any size, a secondary prize from the Powerball game isn’t chump change by any means. The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from the Wednesday night drawing was sold in Central Texas, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #CedarPark! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball from the Nov. 9 drawing which were 7, 14, 24, 30, and 56 (Powerball 7) to notch the seven-figure win.

It was sold at a QuickTrip on Bell Boulevard in the city of Cedar Park outside of Austin; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The next drawing is set for Saturday, November 12 which has a jackpot of $47 million with a cash value of $23 million.