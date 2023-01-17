DALLAS (KDAF) — While it wasn’t the prize of over $1 billion, a secondary prize was won from the January 13 Mega Millions drawing in Texas, getting the winning started early for the Dallas Cowboys as they took down Tom Brady for the first time ever in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in the city of Houston while the jackpot was won elsewhere in the U.S., “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #Houston!”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Jan. 13 drawing to notch the secondary prize of $1M; those numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61 with the Mega Ball 14.

It was sold at Sunrise Super stop on Richmond Avenue in Houston; this ticket was a Quick Pick. In total, there were nearly 600,000 winners throughout the state who won at least $2.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17 with a jackpot of $20M which has a cash value of $10.7M.