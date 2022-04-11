DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter is coming up and a Texas specialty wants to be a part of you and your family’s celebrations.

While people are planning to enjoy lunch on Sunday, Dickey’s wants to take the thinking and stress of going out to eat, out of the equation and offer up some legit Texas Barbecue.

Their restaurants will be open and offering dine-in, carryout, curbside or contactless delivery. They’ve got offers to feed 10-12 people from its Big Yellow Box options:

Pulled Pork Party Pack ($85) – 4 pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Classic Sandwich Party Pack ($99) – 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey's Barbecue Sauce.

Original Party Pack ($110) – 2 pounds of brisket, 2 pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey's Barbecue Sauce.

Wings and Ribs Party Pack ($115) – 18 ribs, 24 wings with choice of sauce, large mac & cheese, large cabbage slaw, 12 buttery rolls, Dickey's Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

Texas Brisket Party Pack ($155) – 4 pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey's Barbecue Sauce.

“Easter is a special holiday full of hope, joy and love,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We want folks to be able to fully enjoy their Easter celebration by focusing more on their guests and less on lunch preparation. Dickey’s offers several savory options that are perfect for groups of any size, so let us take over the cooking and give you a slow-smoked, Texas-style meal you won’t forget.”