DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure does pay to play to get paid if you’re a resident in DFW who just claimed a massive seven-figure Texas Lottery prize.

A resident of DFW, specifically, Haltom City, has just claimed a $6.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot. This win came from the March 5 Lotto Texas drawing. The cash value option was selected and the winning will receive over $5M before taxes.

The claimant who purchased the winning ticket at Grapevine Market on Northwest Highway has elected to remain anonymous. That ticket was a Quick Pick that matched all six winning numbers.

The Lottery says, “The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Monday, May 2. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $11.25 million.”