DALLAS (KDAF) — The DFW area has ranked 12th amongst the best U.S. metros for advertisers and marketers, according to a new study by Creatopy.
To determine their ranking Creatopy says they used the following metrics:
- Number of employees in advertising and marketing positions
- Five-year trend for number of workers in the industry
- Share of industry jobs out of all jobs in the metro
- Average annual wage for advertising and marketing jobs
- Five-year trend for average annual wage
- Regional price parity
- Internet speed
According to the survey, the DFW area has:
- More than 26,000 employees in the industry
- An annual wage of $95,400
- A 46% increase in jobs in the last five years
- A 7% increase in wage growth in five years
