DALLAS (KDAF) — The DFW area has ranked 12th amongst the best U.S. metros for advertisers and marketers, according to a new study by Creatopy.

To determine their ranking Creatopy says they used the following metrics:

  • Number of employees in advertising and marketing positions
  • Five-year trend for number of workers in the industry
  • Share of industry jobs out of all jobs in the metro
  • Average annual wage for advertising and marketing jobs
  • Five-year trend for average annual wage
  • Regional price parity
  • Internet speed

According to the survey, the DFW area has:

  • More than 26,000 employees in the industry
  • An annual wage of $95,400
  • A 46% increase in jobs in the last five years
  • A 7% increase in wage growth in five years

