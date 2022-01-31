DALLAS (KDAF) — The DFW area has ranked 12th amongst the best U.S. metros for advertisers and marketers, according to a new study by Creatopy.

To determine their ranking Creatopy says they used the following metrics:

Number of employees in advertising and marketing positions

Five-year trend for number of workers in the industry

Share of industry jobs out of all jobs in the metro

Average annual wage for advertising and marketing jobs

Five-year trend for average annual wage

Regional price parity

Internet speed

According to the survey, the DFW area has:

More than 26,000 employees in the industry

An annual wage of $95,400

A 46% increase in jobs in the last five years

A 7% increase in wage growth in five years

To read more about the study, click here.