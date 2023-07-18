Dallas Animal Service says they have reached capacity at its Westmoreland location and need your help.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s very common for people moving to a big city or starting a new chapter in their life to want to make a decision to adopt a pet. Why not adopt a furry friend and make a difference in an animal’s life who also craves that same companionship?

Well, Dallas Animal Service says they have reached capacity at its Westmoreland location, 1818 North Westmoreland Road. So this may be a sign to go find your new furry friend!

For each dog adopted, new pet owners can expect a $50 gift card while supplies last, according to their Press release. DAS has a goal of achieving 90 percent of their animals being adopted and fostered.

If you want to see available pets, adopt or apply to become a foster online, click here.