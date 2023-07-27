The video above is a previous unrelated segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Millennial/Gen Z has introduced yet another trend that has taken over Tik tok and other social media platforms.

Girl Dinner!

Yes, you read that right. For those not social media savvy, you’re probably wondering, what is a “girl dinner”? The term basically refers to a bunch of random items particularly finger food put together hence creating the iconic term, “girl dinner”.

You can have a girl dinner and still have it be something that leaves you satisfied. But it definitely tastes better with a group of girlfriends! Especially in Dallas, where the food and atmosphere is always inviting and never lacking in places to eat.

In an ever-growing city like Dallas, you are bound to want to have a night out with just the girls and we are here to make your GNO less stressful!

Warning girl dinners aren’t full meals and are more like meal and night starters!

Kessaku | Elm Street

A sushi dinner for a Girl’s Night Out is perfect! And Kessaku in Dallas has all the vibes perfect for a nighttime affair with your best gal pals.

Cat Bird | Elm Street

Cat Bird is known for its generous portions of food, but they have perfect apps that are filling and don’t break the bank! Not to mention their drinks are top-shelf quality with bartenders to match!

Ralph & Rose | North Haven Gardens

This spot is not only a cafe but also a cute place for a day out with friends! An outdoor garden center and fresh local produce is hard to beat.

Electric Shuffle | Downtown Dallas

Electric Shuffle is the perfect bar venue for sharing food and a good time!

Hawkers Asian Street Food | Main St.

Hawkers offers plenty of shareable plates making it perfect for the group that loves trying new places and food.

NOVA | Oak Cliff

Nova is a hidden gem in the Oak Cliff area. With drinks and pleasing to the eye apps, this may be the place for a quick meet-up.

Can you think of any other places perfect for “girl dinners” or just a Girl’s Night Out?