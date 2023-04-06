HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent study revealed Texans are more likely to “rage quit” a video game after throwing their controllers in frustration.

The data collected by online casino expert Datslots analyzed Google data on searches for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo controllers in each state, to see where new devices are in the highest demand and where people might be rage quitting the most.

Texas ranked number one in the country for states with the highest rate of searches for 25 different terms related to console controllers, the study stated.

The Lone Star state is followed in the top five rager states by Nevada, Illinois, Georgia and California.

“It’s so easy to become immersed with a game and obsessed with winning, and when that doesn’t go to plan it can be incredibly frustrating,” a spokesperson for Datslots said. “Plenty of people rage quit from time to time, and there are lots of different ways to do so, from immediately switching the console off, to throwing a controller in anger. This data shows that some states are considerably more in need of newer controllers than others, indicating where the nation’s rage quit capitals might be.”

The data shows the top three searches in Texas are ‘PS5 controller’, ‘PS4 controller’ and ‘Xbox controller’, which each amassed tens of thousands of searches each month.