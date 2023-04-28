DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is a big city with an even bigger heart. This weekend, Dallas is the city of giving back to its community.

Volunteering can be a very rewarding experience, as well as just being part of an experience that you know is helping to change lives.

Here are some ways to make a difference this weekend:

Dallas March for Babies, 3046 Gulden Lane – April 29th | 8:30 AM

Join the movement! This March of Dimes event is free to the public. Have a good time while raising money for a good cause. You can also volunteer at the event, more information here.

Dallas Walk-n-Roll, Parr Park – April 29th | 9AM

This is a nationwide fundraising event to help raise money for the cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Walking and raising money for a cure! Find out more, here.

The Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, The Star Frisco – April 29th | 7 AM

“Celebrate the 2023 NFL Draft by running or walking for the Dallas Cowboys at the Draft Day 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Health on Saturday, April 29 at the Star in Frisco,” the event details. This event is also looking for volunteers on April 28 & 29, click here for more information.