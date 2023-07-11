DALLAS(KDAF)- Even though! The winner lives in Dallas but bought the winning ticket in Austin.

A Dallas resident who played Mega Millions is probably popping tags after claiming a $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery reports the winning ticket was bought in Austin.

For the June 30 Mega Million drawing, the Dallas resident won $1,000,002 as the second-tier prize. The person purchased the ticket from Players Cafe in the 7800 block of N Lamar Boulevard.

Despite matching all five white ball numbers (13-22-47-51-55), the winning ticket failed to match the Mega Ball number, which was 9. The winner also won $2 on the same ticket!

The winner is choosing to remain anonymous. Well so much for fame and glory!