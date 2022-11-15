DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt amongst Texans or Americans that Dallas is easily one of the best cities in the entire country, but who would’ve thought it was listed among one of the best cities in the world?

One report not only ranked Dallas in this list but also two other Texas cities as well, the Lone Star State has always had a lot to be prideful about and this is just adding fuel to the fire. We all know the saying, everything is bigger in Texas.

This report comes from Best Cities powered by Resonance and it’s got three Texas cities not only in the top 100 but all listed in the top half of this list in the top 50.

Here is where the cities landed in the top 100:

No. 42 Houston

No. 43 Austin

No. 47 Dallas

Best Cities said, “It’s not only city sloganeering that’s big in Dallas. It’s economic reality. Home to more than 10,000 corporate headquarters—the largest concentration in the U.S.—and ranking #24 in the world for Global 500 companies, the city is easy to get to. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is sixth-best globally in our Airport Connectivity rankings. A planned $3-billion Terminal F project, on hold during the pandemic, is likely back on the table, given DFW’s rebound of 62.5 million passengers in 2021—nearly 60 percent higher than 2020.”

Here is a look at the top 10 cities in the world according to this report:

London Paris New York Tokyo Dubai Barcelona Rome Madrid Singapore Amsterdam