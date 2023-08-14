"Open to both guests and visitors, every night is a show, and the scores of merrymakers are the headlining act," Hotel Swexan mentioned.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Hardwood District’s Hotel Swexan has been hiding a secret from Dallasites that’s finally being brought to light.

An effortless look of sophistication paired with mystery is what the new Babou’s is giving. The hotel just opened up its hideaway club with a Grand Opening weekend, Aug. 10 through Aug. 13!

Babou’s has all the right ingredients for a good time! The lounge comes with a dancefloor, intimate areas for private conversation, completed with a library speakeasy just a push of a bookshelf away.

Inside Babou’s | C: Hotel Swexan

“After hours, the late-night lounge comes to life. Located on the lower level, Babou’s is a hideaway nightclub featuring a lively dance floor and intimate nooks for a rambunctious audience. Open to both guests and visitors, every night is a show, and the scores of merrymakers are the headlining act,” Hotel Swexan says about its newest arrival.

The late-night lounge is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Check out Babou’s, your reservation awaits!