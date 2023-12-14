The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Give yourself the gift of art and creativity with the Dallas Museum of Art Day Pass.

The day passes will give you access to all DMA exhibitions for $20. The passes will be available now through Jan. 6, 2024.

Special exhibitions include Abraham Ángel: Between Wonder and Seduction, Afro-Atlantic Histories, and He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject (opening December 17), along with over 5,000 years of works by artists like Georgia O’Keeffe, Salvador Dalí and Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.

DMA Day Pass holders also receive some sweet treats! Stop by the front desk for a free poster and afterward pick up your free cookies at the DMA Cafe.

You can purchase your tickets on dma.org, or at Guest Services at the museum.