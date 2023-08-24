The above video is an unrelated promotional video.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is the city of opportunity with so much to see and do there’s always something for everyone, including different markets that are looking for new and eager employees for their respective needs.

Here are two job events to keep an eye out for:

Dallas Career Fair – Dallas Job Fair

The Dallas Career Fair will be held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CDT. Find a wide variety of regional and international employers all under one roof. Seize the opportunity to meet with possible employers and maybe schedule interviews by dressing properly, bringing your resume, and attending. Your next professional opportunity might be around. Click here for more information.

Entry-Level Dallas Job Fair – Your Gateway to Top Employers

Don’t miss JobFairX’s Dallas Job Fair on Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT. By putting you in touch with leading employers virtually, you may conduct interviews and communicate with hiring managers while relaxing at your home. Click here.

Dallas Career Fair – Connect with Leading Employers

The Dallas Career Fair, presented by Career Fair Connection, will take place at the Hyatt Hotel in Dallas, on Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT. You get the opportunity to interact directly with a wide variety of Dallas employers at this event, including those in the government, sales, retail, education, information technology, engineering, healthcare, financial services, management, manufacturing, and customer service. For a complete list of participating employers, you must register here.