DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a truck driver or know one, you probably know that the long drives can be made even longer when having to take bathroom breaks, taking you away from the road.

Well, a Dallas inventor and truck driver wants to help out with their new invention, the trucker’s portable urinal. “I’m a truck driver and I wanted to create a simple way to urinate without leaving the truck cab,” said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, “So I invented the TRUCKER’S PORTABLE URINAL. My design eliminates the need to continually pull off the highway to locate and use a public restroom.”

The idea is to allow truck drivers to have an effective way to save time and well, go ‘number one’ without having to pull off and stop. According to a release, “The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, professional drivers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.”

The original design has been submitted to InventHelp’s Dallas sales office, “It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.”