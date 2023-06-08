DALLAS (KDAF) — A unique film experience has found its way to Dallas, TX!

The Hubblo Immersive Cinema Dome brings riveting 360° cutting-edge technology to the big screen. The Dome will be featured at the Wyly Theater.

There are different film experiences that will be available from June 6 through July 9. “The entire family will love the playful Family 360° Film Experience. The Music Lovers 360° Film Experience unites music and breathtaking images, while the Explorer’s 360° Film Experience invites you on an expedition to the ends of the earth and beyond! Choose the adventure that’s right for you,” the AT&T Performing Arts Center said.

For more information and how to purchase tickets click here.