DALLAS (KDAF) — The Galleria is Dallas’ most visited mall with people coming from around the nation to shop at some of its iconic and designer stores.

But even the best sometimes needs an upgrade, and the Galleria has its plans set up for just that.

Trademark Property Group has announced new upgrades including five new restaurants and new retail stores.

This includes North Italia which is joining the Galleria team, as well as H&M Home and Utah-based outdoor clothing brand Cotopaxi.