Despite rising inflation, the costs of some things have gotten cheaper since last fall, new data shows. (Getty)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is a topic being brought up more and more, especially during the holiday season as hosting family get-togethers seems to be getting more expensive.

Some cities in the United States aren’t feeling the same hit on their wallets as inflation affects everyone differently. A report from Wallet Hub looked at the cities that are seeing inflation rising the most and one of the biggest cities in Texas was ranked in the top 10.

“Inflation is rising more quickly in some places than others, though. In order to determine the cities where inflation is rising the most – and thus is the biggest problem – WalletHub compared 23 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the 10 cities in the U.S. seeing inflation rising the most:

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Anchorage Baltimore-Columbia-Towson Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Houston, Texas was also ranked on this list but fell to No. 18.