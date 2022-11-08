DALLAS (KDAF) — Locals around Dallas-Fort Worth feed off of the Dallas Cowboys winning football games, as do most fans of America’s Team throughout the country, however, they didn’t win a game this past weekend or lose one either due to a bye week, but a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident inside the Metroplex is $1 million richer after a scratch ticket win from the game $1,000,000 Diamond Riches, “A Balch Springs resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Diamond Riches.”

This massive winning ticket was purchased at Grand Central Express on North Grand Avenue in Gainesville. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

“This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000

Diamond Riches offers more than $257.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $75 or more in the game are one in 3.49,” the lottery reports.