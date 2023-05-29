DALLAS (KDAF) — “Well the writers are on strike so we are kinda all you got right now,” said Host Comedian Peng Dang.

This was the sentiment shared with not only the host but also the whole premise behind the show.

The writer’s strike has resulted in a 50% reduction of writing staff in Los Angeles, so many late-night shows have slowed down. Leaving your favorite Dallas comedians to fill you in on the latest!

This Just Happened! is an improv show, where the comedians drop their scripts and improvise using the current events of the week.

“Its a once a month show, so whenever I get the call I’m always happy to perform,” said Comedian Greg Kapopody. “I just like to go with the flow, and enjoy performing.”

The show was about an hour-long set, with each comedian having their very own news topic. Merritt Meeks attended the improv show with a friend and said that she enjoyed it.

“It seems like they have a lot of cool and upcoming comedians. It was cool, I had never been to a comedy show before. I feel like it was overall a good show,” Meeks said.

This Just Happened! occurs once a month. Get your tickets and updates for the next show via the Dallas Comedy Club’s website.