DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, if you weren’t already a big fan of Southwest Airlines, you may want to look into jumping on the bandwagon because Travel + Leisure has just ranked them among the top domestic airlines.

The publication has put out its World’s Best Awards from its readers and in terms of domestic airlines, this is the year to fly domestically. “It’s been 12 years since we saw 10 airlines instead of five on this list, thanks to the growing number of carriers in the U.S.”

Here’s a look at the top 10 from their list as well as where exactly Southwest Airlines landed:

Hawaiian Airlines Breeze Airways JetBlue Airways Alaska Airlines Delta Air Lines Southwest Airlines United Airlines Sun Country Airlines American Airlines Allegiant

Travel + Leisure also listed Southwest Airlines as a WBA Hall of Fame honoree — the airline also received a score of 76.20 compared to Hawaiian Airlines at the No. 1 spot with 82.04.