DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and also among the most delicious of all time, there are a few staples that are a must, especially for breakfast on the go, bagels.

You just can’t beat a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel on the way to work or to kick off a road trip. So, where are the best bagel spots in the country? A report from Restaurant Clicks found the best in America, and believe it or not, there are two Texas shops in the rankings.

The first of the two Texas representatives is Austin’s Wholy Bagel, “Wholy Bagels indicates with its name that it’s the perfect Austin bakery, one committed to making excellent bread without taking itself too seriously.

“The store has two locations in the city. Wholy Bagel makes its wares daily, offering customers only the freshest bagels,” the report said.

The second, belongs to Dallas’ Lenore’s Handmade bagel Co. and if you’re an introvert, this place is for you as it isn’t a brick-and-mortar storefront.

“Proprietors Jessica and Seth Brammer use Texas wheat to make their products. Though Lenore’s sells its bagels in select coffee shops, ordering them for pickup requires diligence and an appreciation for mystery.

“Text alerts let you know which days the store accepts orders, so fans should be sure to sign up for these notifications,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the full list of America’s best bagel shops:

Absolute Bagels, Manhattan, New York BB’s Bagels, Alpharetta, GA Myer’s Bagels, Burlington, VT Bagel Oasis, Queens, New York The Bagel Factory, St. Louis, Missouri New York Bagel & Bialy, Lincolnwood, Illinois Wholy Bagel, Austin, Texas Rosenberg’s Bagels, Denver, Colorado Kupel’s Bakery – Brookline, Massachusetts Kaufman’s Bagel & Delicatessen, Skokie, IL Rise Bagel Co. Minneapolis, Minnesota Eltana Wood-Fired Bagel Cafe, Seattle, WA Yeastie Boys Bagels, Los Angeles, California Proper Bagel – Nashville, Tennessee Forage Market, Lewiston, Maine Lenore’s Handmade Bagel Co. Dallas, Texas