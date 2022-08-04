OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr agreed to a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old Barr was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and has played his entire eight-year career with the Vikings. He was a Pro Bowler every year from 2015-18 and had a career-high three interceptions along with 2 1/2 sacks and 72 tackles last season.

Barr will join a linebacker group led by AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and 2018 Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch. Dallas opened a roster spot by waiving rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford.