DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman made a big announcement Tuesday morning involving 90 calories, 2.6 carbs and organic grains.

The football legend announced after two years of work he’s launching his own beer, EIGHT Elite Light Lager. The light beer will be made available to Texans come February 2022.

The brand, EIGHT, is based in Texas and will be donating 1% of its revenue to organizations that strive to expand access to enhancing nutrition and physical activity for those with issues holding them back.

Aikman says, “The summer after my sophomore year at Oklahoma, I got my first glimpse into the beer business while working with the local distributor in Tulsa. I’m proud to be back in the industry today, working with my team to bring you something we can honestly call elite. Beer is fundamentally about bringing people together, and I’m grateful for the new connections we get to make every day.”

According to its website, EIGHT is made with organic grains, antioxidant-rich hops — 90 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs per can, “No adjuncts. No sugars. No shortcuts. No excuses.”

We are the early risers: ​

To do things right, we put in the time. ​

We put in the work. ​

And we put in a pause: ​

To reflect. ​

To share the moment. ​

And to celebrate the journey. ​#NoShortcutsNoExcuseshttps://t.co/NseCJcCOIq — EIGHT Elite Light Lager (@drinkeightbeer) January 4, 2022