DALLAS (KDAF) — Ahead of the 57th Country Music Association Awards, VegasInsider.com has collected all of the potential records that could be broken at the 2023 ceremony.

The awards will take place on Nov. 8 live on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu. Are your favorites on the list to potentially make history?

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs could join Kenny Chesney and Alabama as the only artist to win Entertainer of the year for three consecutive years (Chesney won between 2006-2008 and Alabama did so between 1982-1984); Combs would also be the only second solo artist to do so after Chesney

Chris Stapleton could get rid of his record as the most nominated artist to have never won Entertainer of the year – he has been nominated seven times but has never won

Similar to Stapleton, Carrie Underwood is tied with Miranda Lambert as the female artist with the most EOTY nominations without a win (six), but she could get rid of this record if she wins this year

is tied with Miranda Lambert as the female artist with the most EOTY nominations without a win (six), but she could get rid of this record if she wins this year Lainey Wilson could join a group of ten other artists who won EOTY on their first nomination, and if she manages to win, she would be only the third female artists to ever win on her first nomination after Shania Twain and Taylor Swift

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

If Luke Combs wins for “Gettin’ Old”, he would join an elite group of only four other performers that have won Album of the year three or more times (Johnny Cash & Chris Stapleton – 3 wins, Ronnie Milsap – 4 wins, George Strait – 5 wins)

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton could extend his record for the most wins in the Male vocalist of the year category – he has won record-breaking six times, and this year he could win his 7th trophy

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert could extend her record for the most wins in the Female vocalist of the year category – she has won record-breaking seven times, and this year she could win her 8th trophy

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Little Big Town could break their tie with Rascal Flatts and become the sole holder of the record for the second most wins in the Vocal group of the year category – they have won 6 times and could win their seventh trophy this year (on the other hand, if Old Dominion win, they would join the tie with Little Big Town)

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn could extend their record for the most wins in the Vocal duo of the year category – they have won 14 awards, and a win in 2023 would make it their 15th

Brothers Osborne could break their 2nd-3rd place tie with Sugarland (five wins) and become the sole holder of the record for the second most wins in the Vocal duo of the year category

could break their 2nd-3rd place tie with Sugarland (five wins) and become the sole holder of the record for the second most wins in the Vocal duo of the year category Maddie & Tae could become only the second ever (and first since 1988) all-female duo to win in the Vocal duo of the year category after The Judds

