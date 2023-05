STACKER—It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in Texas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.

#25. Atascosa County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 84 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.0 degrees

#24. Burleson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 83 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.5 degrees

#23. Lavaca County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 83 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.5 degrees

#22. Fayette County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 83 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.4 degrees

#21. Wilson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 84 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.6 degrees

#20. Ellis County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 84 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.7 degrees

#19. Medina County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 83 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.3 degrees

#18. Dallas County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 83 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.9 degrees

#17. Tarrant County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 84 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.7 degrees

#16. Duval County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 84 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.1 degrees

#15. DeWitt County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 83 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.2 degrees

#14. Guadalupe County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 83 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.2 degrees

#13. Brooks County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 87 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 84 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.1 degrees

#12. Hidalgo County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 85 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.5 degrees

#11. Caldwell County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 83 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.6 degrees

#10. Frio County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 84 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.6 degrees

#9. Gonzales County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 83 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.4 degrees

#8. Jim Hogg County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 85 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.3 degrees

#7. Webb County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 85 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.6 degrees

#6. La Salle County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 85 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.8 degrees

#5. Zavala County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 85 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.3 degrees

#4. Starr County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 85 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.0 degrees

#3. Dimmit County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 88 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 85 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.1 degrees

#2. Maverick County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 89 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 86 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.9 degrees

#1. Zapata County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 89 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 86 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.9 degrees