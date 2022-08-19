There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.

The overwhelming majority of people still drive to and from work every day, and the vast majority of those car commuters drive alone—fewer than 10% of Americans carpool. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States has grown to a record 26.9 minutes. That’s just shy of an hour a day that average Americans squander behind the wheel, not at home with their families, and instead, burning gas and putting miles on their cars.

For some Americans, however, the commute to work is far from average. A phenomenon known as super commuting has emerged and grown in recent years. Super commuters spend 90 minutes or more—each way—chasing their paychecks every day. The biggest percentage of super commuters work in the extraction industry, with workers pursuing lucrative jobs in remote mines, oil fields, and other energy operations. Many more, however, have been priced out of expensive housing in urban metro areas where high-paying jobs are located, far away from their less-expensive county of residence.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of workers with a commute over 90 minutes, based on 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see where in your state people are spending the most time going to and from work every day.

#50. Lee County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 19.3%

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

— 2.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.0%), carpooled (6.9%), walked to work (3.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.5%)

#49. Crane County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 15.1%

– Average commute time: 26.4 minutes

— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.3%), carpooled (12.6%), walked to work (0.0%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (0.4%)

#48. Fayette County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.8%

– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes

— 2.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (7.2%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.4%)

#47. Wise County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 14.8%

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes

— 6.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (11.4%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.2%)

#46. Franklin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.1%

– Average commute time: 26 minutes

— 0.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.9%), carpooled (11.1%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (9.1%)

#45. Bosque County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.3%

– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes

— 3.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.3%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.4%)

#44. Leon County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.0%

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes

— 2.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.0%), carpooled (11.3%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.7%)

#43. DeWitt County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.7%

– Average commute time: 26 minutes

— 0.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.9%)

#42. Andrews County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 12.2%

– Average commute time: 25.3 minutes

— 1.3 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.1%), carpooled (13.8%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (1.7%)

#41. Jim Wells County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.6%

– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes

— 0.2 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (8.7%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.9%)

#40. Wheeler County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.9%

– Average commute time: 22.1 minutes

— 4.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (10.8%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.5%)

#39. Delta County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.7%

– Average commute time: 31.5 minutes

— 4.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 68.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (90.3%), carpooled (5.0%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (2.7%)

#38. Navarro County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.9%

– Average commute time: 28.7 minutes

— 2.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.0%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.0%)

#37. Zapata County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 14.0%

– Average commute time: 22.9 minutes

— 3.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 12.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.3%), carpooled (21.0%), walked to work (3.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.5%)

#36. Clay County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.4%

– Average commute time: 30 minutes

— 3.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 69.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.2%)

#35. San Saba County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 20.7%

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

— 2.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.4%), carpooled (22.9%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.2%)

#34. Llano County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 14.7%

– Average commute time: 30 minutes

— 3.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (14.2%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (7.7%)

#33. Fannin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 17.5%

– Average commute time: 32.1 minutes

— 5.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.0%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (9.4%)

#32. Somervell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 19.7%

– Average commute time: 35 minutes

— 8.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.7%)

#31. Lampasas County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 11.7%

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— 1.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (12.6%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.0%)

#30. Schleicher County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 12.3%

– Average commute time: 22.4 minutes

— 4.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.9%), carpooled (4.5%), walked to work (0.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.3%)

#29. Starr County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 11.5%

– Average commute time: 27.5 minutes

— 0.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 18.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.0%), carpooled (14.9%), walked to work (4.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.9%)

#28. Hamilton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.1%

– Average commute time: 23.2 minutes

— 3.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.9%), carpooled (17.6%), walked to work (3.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.0%)

#27. Sabine County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.9%

– Average commute time: 29 minutes

— 2.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (89.9%), carpooled (3.9%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.8%)

#26. Concho County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 11.0%

– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes

— 4.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 5.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (11.9%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.5%)

#25. Bandera County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 24.6%

– Average commute time: 39.7 minutes

— 13.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 58.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (12.8%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (7.2%)

#24. Henderson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.9%

– Average commute time: 31.6 minutes

— 5.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.1%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.8%)

#23. Upton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 20.3%

– Average commute time: 26.9 minutes

— 0.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (89.4%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.1%)

#22. La Salle County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.5%

– Average commute time: 22.9 minutes

— 3.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (5.2%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.2%)

#21. Lipscomb County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.3%

– Average commute time: 22.7 minutes

— 3.9 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.0%), carpooled (10.4%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.3%)

#20. Polk County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.4%

– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes

— 2.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.6%)

#19. Jackson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.3%

– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes

— 3.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (14.2%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (1.7%)

#18. Lavaca County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 12.9%

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes

— 2.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (12.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.2%)

#17. Liberty County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 26.6%

– Average commute time: 39.3 minutes

— 12.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 31.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (9.9%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.7%)

#16. Rains County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.0%

– Average commute time: 31.5 minutes

— 4.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 57.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.3%), carpooled (16.4%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.5%)

#15. Culberson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.0%

– Average commute time: 18 minutes

— 8.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 1.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (91.9%), carpooled (0.0%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.5%)

#14. Van Zandt County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 23.8%

– Average commute time: 36.7 minutes

— 10.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (11.9%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.9%)

#13. Kimble County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.1%

– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes

— 2.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 12.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.4%), carpooled (15.9%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (3.9%)

#12. Reagan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 15.2%

– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes

— 4.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.2%), carpooled (17.9%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.0%)

#11. Jack County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.6%

– Average commute time: 31.3 minutes

— 4.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.3%)

#10. Newton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 23.4%

– Average commute time: 38.9 minutes

— 12.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (89.9%), carpooled (5.9%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.5%)

#9. Tyler County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 21.6%

– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes

— 5.2 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.5%), carpooled (6.9%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.2%)

#8. Presidio County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.2%

– Average commute time: 20 minutes

— 6.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (56.8%), carpooled (15.2%), walked to work (18.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.8%)

#7. Trinity County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.4%

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

— 6.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 52.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.5%)

#6. San Jacinto County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 29.4%

– Average commute time: 40.5 minutes

— 13.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 72.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (11.4%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.4%)

#5. McMullen County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 17.1%

– Average commute time: 35 minutes

— 8.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.5%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (5.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (17.0%)

#4. Jim Hogg County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 18.6%

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes

— 1.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (12.7%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (1.6%)

#3. Menard County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 15.9%

– Average commute time: 26.9 minutes

— 0.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 31.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.8%), carpooled (17.9%), walked to work (3.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (8.9%)

#2. Crockett County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 23.0%

– Average commute time: 27.2 minutes

— 0.6 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.7%)

#1. Terrell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 28.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 28.6%

– Average commute time: 39.6 minutes

— 13.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 0.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.0%), carpooled (14.5%), walked to work (0.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (13.6%)

