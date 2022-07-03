Texas State flag on the pole waving in the wing against blue sky and white clouds

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher using 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

#30. Bexar County

– 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($22,571 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.1% ($29,162)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($34,918)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.9% ($52,809)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($65,990)

#29. Somervell County

– 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($35,551 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.7% ($40,910)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($36,250)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.1% ($68,241)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% (earnings not available)

#28. Hood County

– 29.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.0% ($26,029 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.5% ($39,251)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($38,054)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.7% ($53,188)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($59,183)

#27. Jeff Davis County

– 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% (earnings not available)

– High school graduate: 15.4% (earnings not available)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.4% (earnings not available)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% (earnings not available)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% (earnings not available)

#26. Franklin County

– 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($32,439 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.0% ($30,296)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($38,495)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.5% ($58,914)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($54,688)

#25. Randall County

– 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.0% ($26,842 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.2% ($35,316)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($37,995)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.0% ($54,055)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($67,299)

#24. Brazoria County

– 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($30,619 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.0% ($37,752)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($51,849)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.9% ($63,786)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($82,980)

#23. Lubbock County

– 32.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($22,009 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.1% ($30,627)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($34,198)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.0% ($50,914)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.0% ($61,852)

#22. Galveston County

– 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($26,185 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.6% ($32,322)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($44,671)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.2% ($65,933)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($76,886)

#21. Harris County

– 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($24,671 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.8% ($30,842)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($38,664)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.5% ($60,215)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($75,889)

#20. Dallas County

– 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($26,702 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.6% ($30,451)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($38,457)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.4% ($59,868)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.0% ($77,481)

#19. Tarrant County

– 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($27,386 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.9% ($33,093)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.0% ($41,191)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.6% ($58,816)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.0% ($73,890)

#18. Shackelford County

– 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.0% (earnings not available)

– High school graduate: 20.5% ($16,806)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($33,917)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.2% ($41,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($30,800)

#17. Kent County

– 32.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.5% (earnings not available)

– High school graduate: 25.7% ($22,045)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($43,594)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.4% ($6,806)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($54,792)

#16. Erath County

– 33.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($30,775 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.9% ($33,498)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($37,246)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($51,494)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($50,719)

#15. Gillespie County

– 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($23,338 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.0% ($29,671)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($31,418)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.8% ($42,488)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($53,205)

#14. Montgomery County

– 34.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($27,728 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.3% ($35,989)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($46,834)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.4% ($69,660)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($80,067)

#13. Mason County

– 35.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($25,431 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 18.6% ($31,400)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($39,032)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.3% ($45,040)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($46,919)

#12. Comal County

– 37.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($22,490 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.4% ($34,151)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($43,511)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.7% ($58,678)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($72,861)

#11. Hays County

– 38.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($27,810 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.8% ($35,295)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.0% ($38,096)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.9% ($54,867)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($61,024)

#10. Brewster County

– 40.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($22,672 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 18.3% ($24,085)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.8% ($39,101)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27.2% ($47,333)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($52,942)

#9. Brazos County

– 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($23,197 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 20.5% ($30,843)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($35,692)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.3% ($50,205)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.1% ($63,637)

#8. Williamson County

– 41.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($28,520 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 20.2% ($33,830)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($44,533)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27.6% ($60,898)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($79,261)

#7. Rockwall County

– 42.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.0% ($28,417 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 17.6% ($47,768)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($51,638)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27.0% ($75,984)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.9% ($81,885)

#6. Borden County

– 45.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.7% (earnings not available)

– High school graduate: 21.0% ($30,139)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.2% ($36,591)

– Bachelor’s degree: 36.2% ($61,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.0% ($51,528)

#5. Kendall County

– 45.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($34,882 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19.2% ($27,669)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.6% ($43,194)

– Bachelor’s degree: 28.7% ($63,741)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($67,016)

#4. Denton County

– 45.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($27,634 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 17.6% ($36,606)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($45,940)

– Bachelor’s degree: 30.8% ($64,617)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.0% ($81,239)

#3. Fort Bend County

– 46.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($30,102 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 17.8% ($33,495)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.4% ($42,935)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27.8% ($67,062)

– Graduate or professional degree: 18.7% ($91,418)

#2. Travis County

– 51.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($25,826 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 15.7% ($31,844)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.0% ($41,271)

– Bachelor’s degree: 32.4% ($59,138)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.1% ($77,264)

#1. Collin County

– 53.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($26,042 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 14.5% ($34,221)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($47,425)

– Bachelor’s degree: 33.8% ($71,502)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.4% ($91,661)

