Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Morris County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 597 (74 total deaths)

— 96.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,183 (2,748 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (17 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

#49. Brown County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 607 (230 total deaths)

— 99.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,814 (13,182 total cases)

— 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (152 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#48. Lavaca County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 610 (123 total deaths)

— 100.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,566 (4,548 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (24 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#47. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 619 (61 total deaths)

— 103.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,612 (1,834 total cases)

— 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (17 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#46. Deaf Smith County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 620 (115 total deaths)

— 103.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,427 (5,272 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (42 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#45. Sterling County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 620 (8 total deaths)

— 103.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 77.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,463 (290 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#44. Val Verde County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 622 (305 total deaths)

— 104.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,496 (15,441 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (102 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

#43. Carson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 624 (37 total deaths)

— 105.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,506 (1,630 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (11 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#42. Eastland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 626 (115 total deaths)

— 105.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,585 (3,045 total cases)

— 36.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (15 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#41. Duval County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 627 (70 total deaths)

— 106.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,983 (3,903 total cases)

— 33.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (27 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#40. Scurry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 629 (105 total deaths)

— 106.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,114 (5,364 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (29 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#39. Willacy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (135 total deaths)

— 107.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,873 (8,089 total cases)

— 44.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (70 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#38. Castro County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 637 (48 total deaths)

— 109.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,174 (2,498 total cases)

— 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (16 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#37. Wood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 639 (291 total deaths)

— 110.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,322 (8,799 total cases)

— 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (73 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#36. Potter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (752 total deaths)

— 110.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,088 (38,850 total cases)

— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (267 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#35. Cottle County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 644 (9 total deaths)

— 111.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,107 (351 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#34. Culberson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 645 (14 total deaths)

— 112.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,182 (525 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#33. La Salle County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 652 (49 total deaths)

— 114.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,378 (2,510 total cases)

— 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#32. Hutchinson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 654 (137 total deaths)

— 115.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,981 (7,115 total cases)

— 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (31 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#31. Lynn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 655 (39 total deaths)

— 115.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,037 (1,609 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#30. Montague County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 656 (130 total deaths)

— 115.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,108 (4,976 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (29 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#29. Cass County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 659 (198 total deaths)

— 116.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,517 (7,962 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (49 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#28. Runnels County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (68 total deaths)

— 118.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,000 (2,566 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (12 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#27. Throckmorton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 666 (10 total deaths)

— 119.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,854 (283 total cases)

— 28.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#26. Fisher County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 679 (26 total deaths)

— 123.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,180 (658 total cases)

— 34.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#25. Nolan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 680 (100 total deaths)

— 123.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,788 (3,353 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (18 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

#24. Knox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 682 (25 total deaths)

— 124.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,420 (565 total cases)

— 41.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (20 new cases, +1,900% change from previous week)

#23. Haskell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 689 (39 total deaths)

— 126.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,338 (981 total cases)

— 34.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (15 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

#22. Terry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 689 (85 total deaths)

— 126.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,182 (2,860 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (8 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#21. Wilbarger County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 697 (89 total deaths)

— 129.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,799 (3,805 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (37 new cases, +76% change from previous week)

#20. Hockley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 712 (164 total deaths)

— 134.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,497 (8,402 total cases)

— 38.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (56 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#19. Real County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 724 (25 total deaths)

— 138.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,883 (928 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#18. Dickens County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 724 (16 total deaths)

— 138.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,026 (487 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

#17. Brooks County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 733 (52 total deaths)

— 141.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,420 (1,874 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (19 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

#16. Hale County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 736 (246 total deaths)

— 142.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,930 (7,326 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (64 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#15. Mills County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 759 (37 total deaths)

— 149.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,008 (1,511 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (11 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

#14. Dawson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 762 (97 total deaths)

— 150.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,031 (3,186 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (26 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#13. Crosby County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 784 (45 total deaths)

— 157.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,663 (2,046 total cases)

— 35.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (33 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

#12. Donley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 793 (26 total deaths)

— 160.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,882 (1,209 total cases)

— 40.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (1 new cases, -89% change from previous week)

#11. Maverick County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 802 (471 total deaths)

— 163.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,050 (22,931 total cases)

— 48.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (136 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#10. Cochran County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 806 (23 total deaths)

— 165.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,878 (938 total cases)

— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (1 new cases, -92% change from previous week)

#9. Hall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 810 (24 total deaths)

— 166.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,609 (1,174 total cases)

— 50.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#8. Floyd County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 840 (48 total deaths)

— 176.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,430 (2,138 total cases)

— 42.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (21 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#7. Sabine County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 844 (89 total deaths)

— 177.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,366 (1,409 total cases)

— 49.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (11 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#6. Coleman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 893 (73 total deaths)

— 193.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,994 (1,798 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (39 new cases, +1,200% change from previous week)

#5. Baylor County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 940 (33 total deaths)

— 209.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,050 (879 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (3 new cases, -80% change from previous week)

#4. Foard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 952 (11 total deaths)

— 213.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,827 (229 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#3. Lamb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 954 (123 total deaths)

— 213.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,268 (4,676 total cases)

— 38.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 434 (56 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#2. Motley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,083 (13 total deaths)

— 256.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,250 (303 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (2 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#1. McMullen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,211 (9 total deaths)

— 298.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,226 (180 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)