The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Aug. 17 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 93.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Aug. 16, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Armstrong County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (5 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,015 (623 total cases)

— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (10 total deaths)

— 74.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (754 fully vaccinated)

#49. La Salle County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (20 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,351 (2,508 total cases)

— 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 652 (49 total deaths)

— 114.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (4,711 fully vaccinated)

#48. Mills County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (13 new cases, +1,200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,946 (1,508 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 759 (37 total deaths)

— 149.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (2,097 fully vaccinated)

#47. McMullen County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,092 (179 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,211 (9 total deaths)

— 298.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (335 fully vaccinated)

#46. Jefferson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (693 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,982 (57,815 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (860 total deaths)

— 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (129,247 fully vaccinated)

#45. Fort Bend County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (2,235 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,679 (224,670 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (1,214 total deaths)

— 50.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (583,600 fully vaccinated)

#44. San Saba County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (17 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,246 (1,347 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (35 total deaths)

— 90.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (2,326 fully vaccinated)

#43. Zapata County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (40 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,613 (4,057 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (55 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (8,541 fully vaccinated)

#42. Calhoun County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (60 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,127 (6,414 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (52 total deaths)

— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (10,899 fully vaccinated)

#41. Falls County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (49 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,692 (4,098 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (68 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (7,959 fully vaccinated)

#40. Jasper County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (101 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,527 (7,293 total cases)

— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 543 (193 total deaths)

— 78.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (12,930 fully vaccinated)

#39. Wilbarger County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (37 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,736 (3,797 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 697 (89 total deaths)

— 129.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (6,693 fully vaccinated)

#38. Hays County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (667 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,052 (71,478 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (532 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (143,681 fully vaccinated)

#37. Lubbock County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (907 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,888 (102,139 total cases)

— 25.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (1,351 total deaths)

— 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (151,621 fully vaccinated)

#36. Zavala County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (35 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,478 (4,319 total cases)

— 39.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 583 (69 total deaths)

— 91.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (6,142 fully vaccinated)

#35. Refugio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (21 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,059 (2,019 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (38 total deaths)

— 79.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (3,712 fully vaccinated)

#34. Bosque County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (57 new cases, +171% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,875 (4,461 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (70 total deaths)

— 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (8,369 fully vaccinated)

#33. Camp County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (40 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,225 (3,172 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 580 (76 total deaths)

— 90.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (5,227 fully vaccinated)

#32. Hidalgo County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (2,655 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,397 (238,004 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (3,957 total deaths)

— 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (664,491 fully vaccinated)

#31. Limestone County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (72 new cases, +213% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,659 (5,545 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 542 (127 total deaths)

— 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (8,714 fully vaccinated)

#30. Collin County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (3,208 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,843 (246,713 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (1,531 total deaths)

— 51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (700,431 fully vaccinated)

#29. Lamb County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (40 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,058 (4,649 total cases)

— 37.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 946 (122 total deaths)

— 211.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (5,568 fully vaccinated)

#28. Crockett County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (11 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,104 (1,216 total cases)

— 33.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 577 (20 total deaths)

— 89.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (1,619 fully vaccinated)

#27. Lee County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (55 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,531 (4,746 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (62 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (7,988 fully vaccinated)

#26. Briscoe County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,953 (494 total cases)

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (8 total deaths)

— 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (649 fully vaccinated)

#25. Comal County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (506 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,178 (39,331 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (563 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (97,361 fully vaccinated)

#24. Irion County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,505 (530 total cases)

— 31.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)

— 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (2,163 fully vaccinated)

#23. Caldwell County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 330 (144 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,381 (16,322 total cases)

— 42.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (181 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (24,276 fully vaccinated)

#22. Reeves County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (53 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,673 (5,060 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (74 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (12,887 fully vaccinated)

#21. Duval County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (37 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,965 (3,901 total cases)

— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 627 (70 total deaths)

— 106.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (6,952 fully vaccinated)

#20. Willacy County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (71 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,794 (8,072 total cases)

— 44.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (135 total deaths)

— 107.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (14,175 fully vaccinated)

#19. Floyd County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (19 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,325 (2,132 total cases)

— 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 840 (48 total deaths)

— 176.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (2,561 fully vaccinated)

#18. Bexar County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (7,014 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,757 (636,278 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (6,253 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (1,410,785 fully vaccinated)

#17. Medina County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (190 new cases, +322% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,716 (11,202 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (205 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (28,636 fully vaccinated)

#16. Tom Green County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (449 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,604 (46,016 total cases)

— 47.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (557 total deaths)

— 53.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (60,313 fully vaccinated)

#15. Brown County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (145 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,685 (13,133 total cases)

— 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 607 (230 total deaths)

— 99.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (15,684 fully vaccinated)

#14. Crosby County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (22 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,384 (2,030 total cases)

— 34.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 784 (45 total deaths)

— 157.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (2,457 fully vaccinated)

#13. Edwards County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (8 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,019 (522 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (11 total deaths)

— 87.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.4% (1,650 fully vaccinated)

#12. Ward County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 433 (52 new cases, +767% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,338 (3,040 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (46 total deaths)

— 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (4,254 fully vaccinated)

#11. Andrews County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (83 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,646 (4,423 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (72 total deaths)

— 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (8,326 fully vaccinated)

#10. Brooks County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (32 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,378 (1,871 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 733 (52 total deaths)

— 141.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 92.0% (6,529 fully vaccinated)

#9. Real County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (16 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,854 (927 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 724 (25 total deaths)

— 138.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (1,709 fully vaccinated)

#8. Coleman County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 465 (38 new cases, +1,167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,957 (1,795 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 881 (72 total deaths)

— 189.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (2,978 fully vaccinated)

#7. Tyler County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (101 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,906 (4,314 total cases)

— 24.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (88 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (7,874 fully vaccinated)

#6. Mason County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 468 (20 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,917 (894 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (13 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (2,028 fully vaccinated)

#5. Knox County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 573 (21 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,420 (565 total cases)

— 41.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 682 (25 total deaths)

— 124.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (1,438 fully vaccinated)

#4. Jim Hogg County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 750 (39 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 62,654 (3,258 total cases)

— 138.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (22 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (2,940 fully vaccinated)

#3. Yoakum County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 953 (83 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,388 (1,515 total cases)

— 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (42 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (3,505 fully vaccinated)

#2. McCulloch County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,328 (106 new cases, +864% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,251 (1,537 total cases)

— 26.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 589 (47 total deaths)

— 93.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (3,045 fully vaccinated)

#1. Loving County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 5,917 (10 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 185,799 (314 total cases)

— 608.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (1 total deaths)

— 94.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.3% (31 fully vaccinated)