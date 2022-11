The symptoms you experience if you get COVID can vary depending on your vaccination status. (Getty)

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Nov. 2 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 7.3% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 27, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Sabine County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (6 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,992 (1,475 total cases)

— 49.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 854 (90 total deaths)

— 172.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (3,888 fully vaccinated)

#49. Collin County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (585 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,099 (259,704 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (1,565 total deaths)

— 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (709,867 fully vaccinated)

#48. Williamson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (336 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,142 (160,288 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (916 total deaths)

— 50.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (413,949 fully vaccinated)

#47. Midland County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (102 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,802 (45,626 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (508 total deaths)

— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (77,253 fully vaccinated)

#46. Rusk County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (32 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,101 (12,024 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (237 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (21,359 fully vaccinated)

#45. Colorado County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (13 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,876 (4,272 total cases)

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (67 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (10,989 fully vaccinated)

#44. Upshur County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (25 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,000 (8,768 total cases)

— 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (192 total deaths)

— 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (14,328 fully vaccinated)

#43. Panola County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (14 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,760 (5,279 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 573 (133 total deaths)

— 82.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (8,757 fully vaccinated)

#42. Burleson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (11 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,183 (5,751 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (68 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (9,092 fully vaccinated)

#41. Shackelford County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,669 (1,034 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (12 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (1,201 fully vaccinated)

#40. Brown County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (23 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,782 (13,927 total cases)

— 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 615 (233 total deaths)

— 95.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (15,747 fully vaccinated)

#39. Lipscomb County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,693 (766 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (17 total deaths)

— 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (1,111 fully vaccinated)

#38. Winkler County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,693 (2,058 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (35 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (3,130 fully vaccinated)

#37. Walker County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (47 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,477 (21,510 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (215 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (35,319 fully vaccinated)

#36. Robertson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (11 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,929 (5,110 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (79 total deaths)

— 47.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (7,612 fully vaccinated)

#35. Liberty County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (57 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,144 (21,300 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (410 total deaths)

— 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (37,810 fully vaccinated)

#34. Willacy County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (14 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,053 (8,341 total cases)

— 41.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 637 (136 total deaths)

— 102.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (14,368 fully vaccinated)

#33. Jim Wells County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (28 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,235 (13,454 total cases)

— 20.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 551 (223 total deaths)

— 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (22,089 fully vaccinated)

#32. Cochran County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,649 (960 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 806 (23 total deaths)

— 156.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (1,112 fully vaccinated)

#31. Hartley County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,237 (1,463 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 54 (3 total deaths)

— 82.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (2,659 fully vaccinated)

#30. Titus County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (24 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,208 (9,893 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (133 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (13,061 fully vaccinated)

#29. Webb County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (202 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,777 (107,277 total cases)

— 40.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (1,063 total deaths)

— 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (305,607 fully vaccinated)

#28. Concho County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (2 new cases, -78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 46,919 (1,279 total cases)

— 70.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (12 total deaths)

— 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (1,424 fully vaccinated)

#27. Coryell County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (59 new cases, +228% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,538 (20,156 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (223 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (36,933 fully vaccinated)

#26. Cass County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (24 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,369 (8,518 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (199 total deaths)

— 111.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (10,695 fully vaccinated)

#25. Dallam County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,961 (2,329 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 604 (44 total deaths)

— 92.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (3,211 fully vaccinated)

#24. Cameron County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (352 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,962 (126,786 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (2,090 total deaths)

— 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (340,300 fully vaccinated)

#23. Hockley County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (20 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,826 (8,708 total cases)

— 37.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 721 (166 total deaths)

— 129.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (9,779 fully vaccinated)

#22. Hays County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (204 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,392 (74,564 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (541 total deaths)

— 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (146,566 fully vaccinated)

#21. Gray County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (20 new cases, +233% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,641 (6,706 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (131 total deaths)

— 90.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (9,002 fully vaccinated)

#20. Blanco County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (11 new cases, +450% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,203 (3,007 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (35 total deaths)

— 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (6,837 fully vaccinated)

#19. Delta County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,216 (1,984 total cases)

— 35.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (27 total deaths)

— 61.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (1,885 fully vaccinated)

#18. Jim Hogg County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 68,500 (3,562 total cases)

— 148.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (22 total deaths)

— 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (2,997 fully vaccinated)

#17. Tom Green County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (119 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,203 (37,194 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (478 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (60,392 fully vaccinated)

#16. Carson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (6 new cases, +500% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,097 (1,665 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 624 (37 total deaths)

— 98.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (2,126 fully vaccinated)

#15. Refugio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,325 (2,107 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (39 total deaths)

— 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (3,726 fully vaccinated)

#14. Childress County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,790 (2,834 total cases)

— 40.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (34 total deaths)

— 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (3,476 fully vaccinated)

#13. Pecos County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (19 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,861 (3,459 total cases)

— 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (72 total deaths)

— 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (9,236 fully vaccinated)

#12. Wichita County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (166 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,916 (38,236 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (704 total deaths)

— 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (69,630 fully vaccinated)

#11. Irion County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,979 (568 total cases)

— 34.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (2,223 fully vaccinated)

#10. Oldham County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,119 (615 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (6 total deaths)

— 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (734 fully vaccinated)

#9. Coke County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (5 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,968 (1,015 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 590 (20 total deaths)

— 87.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (1,603 fully vaccinated)

#8. Matagorda County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (55 new cases, +139% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,080 (9,923 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 505 (185 total deaths)

— 60.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (17,223 fully vaccinated)

#7. Zapata County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (22 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,193 (4,281 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (56 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (8,596 fully vaccinated)

#6. Mason County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,806 (932 total cases)

— 20.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (13 total deaths)

— 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (2,013 fully vaccinated)

#5. San Patricio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (140 new cases, +900% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,358 (13,585 total cases)

— 26.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 536 (358 total deaths)

— 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (37,558 fully vaccinated)

#4. Brooks County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (16 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,393 (1,943 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 733 (52 total deaths)

— 133.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (6,987 fully vaccinated)

#3. Briscoe County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,829 (523 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (8 total deaths)

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (658 fully vaccinated)

#2. Sterling County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,857 (308 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 697 (9 total deaths)

— 122.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (512 fully vaccinated)

#1. Loving County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 207,101 (350 total cases)

— 651.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (1 total deaths)

— 88.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.5% (33 fully vaccinated)