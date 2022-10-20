The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Oct. 18 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 49% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 13, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Brown County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (25 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,628 (13,869 total cases)

— 34.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 615 (233 total deaths)

— 99.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (15,743 fully vaccinated)

#49. Upshur County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (28 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,897 (8,725 total cases)

— 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (192 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (14,293 fully vaccinated)

#48. Red River County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (8 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,800 (2,621 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 591 (71 total deaths)

— 91.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (4,973 fully vaccinated)

#47. Hall County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (2 new cases, -90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 41,532 (1,231 total cases)

— 52.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 810 (24 total deaths)

— 163.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (1,282 fully vaccinated)

#46. Trinity County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (10 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,111 (3,093 total cases)

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (75 total deaths)

— 66.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (5,666 fully vaccinated)

#45. Swisher County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,406 (2,545 total cases)

— 26.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (34 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (2,977 fully vaccinated)

#44. Llano County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (15 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,817 (4,755 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (98 total deaths)

— 46.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (11,070 fully vaccinated)

#43. McLennan County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (179 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,492 (70,552 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (935 total deaths)

— 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (133,820 fully vaccinated)

#42. Madison County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,689 (4,098 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (59 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (5,951 fully vaccinated)

#41. Cochran County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,579 (958 total cases)

— 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 806 (23 total deaths)

— 161.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (1,109 fully vaccinated)

#40. Refugio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,196 (2,098 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (39 total deaths)

— 82.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (3,731 fully vaccinated)

#39. Grimes County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (21 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,521 (9,681 total cases)

— 23.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (125 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (15,515 fully vaccinated)

#38. Stonewall County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,296 (382 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (7 total deaths)

— 68.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (539 fully vaccinated)

#37. Fort Bend County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (617 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,840 (234,090 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (1,214 total deaths)

— 51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (594,704 fully vaccinated)

#36. Milam County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (19 new cases, +171% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,959 (5,699 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (106 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (11,194 fully vaccinated)

#35. San Jacinto County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (23 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,416 (6,469 total cases)

— 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (106 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (9,905 fully vaccinated)

#34. Nacogdoches County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (54 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,618 (14,096 total cases)

— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (269 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (30,129 fully vaccinated)

#33. San Saba County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,006 (1,393 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 628 (38 total deaths)

— 103.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (2,382 fully vaccinated)

#32. Harrison County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (56 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,867 (15,219 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (231 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (27,078 fully vaccinated)

#31. Cameron County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (363 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,802 (126,111 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (2,089 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (339,893 fully vaccinated)

#30. Foard County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,519 (237 total cases)

— 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 952 (11 total deaths)

— 209.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (489 fully vaccinated)

#29. Houston County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (20 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,537 (4,717 total cases)

— 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (114 total deaths)

— 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (9,670 fully vaccinated)

#28. Crockett County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,403 (1,261 total cases)

— 33.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 577 (20 total deaths)

— 87.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (1,641 fully vaccinated)

#27. Dickens County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,343 (494 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 724 (16 total deaths)

— 135.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (729 fully vaccinated)

#26. Shackelford County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,485 (1,028 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (12 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (1,198 fully vaccinated)

#25. Lipscomb County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,631 (764 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (17 total deaths)

— 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (1,109 fully vaccinated)

#24. Scurry County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (17 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,413 (5,581 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 635 (106 total deaths)

— 106.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (7,791 fully vaccinated)

#23. Webb County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (282 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,632 (106,877 total cases)

— 41.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (1,061 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (305,032 fully vaccinated)

#22. Hopkins County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (39 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,125 (8,205 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (187 total deaths)

— 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (14,651 fully vaccinated)

#21. Limestone County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (25 new cases, +178% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,837 (5,821 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (131 total deaths)

— 81.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (8,782 fully vaccinated)

#20. Bowie County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (100 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,988 (23,300 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (446 total deaths)

— 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (37,514 fully vaccinated)

#19. Titus County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (35 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,037 (9,837 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (132 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (13,027 fully vaccinated)

#18. Concho County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (3 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 46,515 (1,268 total cases)

— 70.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (12 total deaths)

— 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (1,419 fully vaccinated)

#17. Franklin County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (13 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,441 (2,514 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (45 total deaths)

— 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (3,890 fully vaccinated)

#16. Tom Green County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (144 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,305 (48,044 total cases)

— 48.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (563 total deaths)

— 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (60,433 fully vaccinated)

#15. Irion County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,654 (563 total cases)

— 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (2,217 fully vaccinated)

#14. Wichita County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (174 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,653 (37,888 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (701 total deaths)

— 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (69,534 fully vaccinated)

#13. Throckmorton County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,387 (291 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 666 (10 total deaths)

— 116.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (613 fully vaccinated)

#12. Pecos County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (21 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,677 (3,430 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (72 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (9,248 fully vaccinated)

#11. Presidio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (10 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,587 (1,112 total cases)

— 39.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 597 (40 total deaths)

— 93.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 94.7% (6,349 fully vaccinated)

#10. Falls County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (26 new cases, +420% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,582 (4,252 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (68 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (7,996 fully vaccinated)

#9. Ward County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (19 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,229 (3,147 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (48 total deaths)

— 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (4,286 fully vaccinated)

#8. Shelby County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (43 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,973 (5,048 total cases)

— 26.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (134 total deaths)

— 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (9,119 fully vaccinated)

#7. Wharton County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (71 new cases, +184% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,196 (10,886 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 539 (224 total deaths)

— 75.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (20,989 fully vaccinated)

#6. Camp County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (23 new cases, +229% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,890 (3,390 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 588 (77 total deaths)

— 90.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (5,284 fully vaccinated)

#5. Lamb County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (23 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,718 (4,863 total cases)

— 38.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 970 (125 total deaths)

— 214.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (5,595 fully vaccinated)

#4. Jim Hogg County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (12 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 68,385 (3,556 total cases)

— 151.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (22 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (2,993 fully vaccinated)

#3. Cass County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (78 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,186 (8,463 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (199 total deaths)

— 115.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (10,676 fully vaccinated)

#2. Kent County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,871 (220 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (4 total deaths)

— 70.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (293 fully vaccinated)

#1. Loving County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,959 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 205,325 (347 total cases)

— 654.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (1 total deaths)

— 92.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.9% (32 fully vaccinated)