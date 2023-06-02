DALLAS (KDAF) — A new immersive technology media company is coming to Grandscape in The Colony.

The company, Cosm, will open immersive “shared reality” experiences to guests that will consist of art exhibits, experiential content, and live sports and entertainment events.

“Through the venue’s 87-foot diameter (26.6 meters) LED dome, immersive hall, outdoor deck, and CX System software, Cosm brings the world’s best fan experiences to life by seamlessly bridging the virtual and physical worlds in immersive 8K without the need for headsets or augmented devices,” Cosm said.

The venue is set to open in Fall 2024. Check out the gallery of renderings by Cosm below:

Events that will be hosted here include NBA games and pay-per-view UFC events. What are you excited to see at this venue?