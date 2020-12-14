Coronavirus update: 8,000 new cases reported in Texas over weekend

Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on December 4, 2020. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas reports more than 8,000 new case of COVID-19 and another 111 deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

State health officials reported 6,479 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,671 probable cases Sunday. That brings the official totals to more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of the disease caused by the virus and 23,911 deaths.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested. The Texas Department of State Health Services says more than 9,200 Texans were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday.