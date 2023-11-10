DALLAS (KDAF) — Construction has started for a new tower called Parkside Uptown that will stand as an office tower for many businesses including Bank of America.

The 500,000-square-foot building will overlook Klyde Warren Park. It will be located at 1919 Woodall Rogers Freeway. “This site offers 493,346 RSF of Class A office space and over 8,000 RSF of ground floor retail, located in the heart of Uptown just steps away from Klyde Warren Park,” KDC mentions on their page.

The project was originally announced back in early 2020, by Dallas-based construction company KDC. The company is the leading national developer of commercial office buildings, corporate buildings and facilities across the nation.

Completion of the tower is scheduled for 2027. Find out more information through their virtual pamphlet.